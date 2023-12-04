Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 5

Episodes
S7 Ep. 12 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Pupmobiles
Mayor Goodway honors the Paw Patrol with the Key to the City. But Sid Swashbuckle and his pirate pup Arrby swipe the key. Ryder calls for an Ultimate Rescue as the pups team up, Police style, to solve the mystery and stop those pirates!
S7 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Skydivers/pups Save The Cupcakes
Mayor Goodway and Farmer Al are ready for a day of Skydiving fun, but their adventure is quickly derailed. It's Paw Patrol to the rescue!// Alex and the Mini Patrol get locked inside the flounder, the Paw Patrol dives in to save the day!
S7 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Big Bad Bird Crew/pups Save A Soapbox Derby
Myrna the Mynah bird leads her friends astray and it's up to the Paw Patrol to rescue the wayward flock. // Adventure Bay is holding a kids only soapbox derby race when a mysterious newcomer named "Hum-Kid" shows up and breaks the rules!
S7 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Sore Dino/pups Save The Triceratops Tag-Alongs
Marshall performs some dino dentistry with the help of an ancient geyser and his fellow Dino Pup pals. // Francois and Cap'n Turbot are in Dino wilds for an adventure but a sightseeing expedition quickly turns into a dino ride!
S7 Ep. 8 - Dino Rescue: Pups Save A Hum-Dino
Mayor Humdinger takes his Kitties to the Dino Wilds for some dino acting lessons, but instead finds himself on top of a runaway Brachiosaurus bound for Adventure Bay! Now it's up to the pups to save the town before the dino destroys it!
S7 Ep. 7 - Pups Save A Pterodactyl/ Pups And The Big Rumble
When Maverick the daredevil Pterodactyl takes a tumble and hurts his wing, the pups are there for a sky high Dino Rescue! // A volcano is erupting, threatening the Dino Wilds! It's all paws on deck for a massive Dino Rescue!
S7 Ep. 6 - Dino Rescue: Pups And The Lost Dino Eggs
When a lost world of Dinosaurs is discovered, Mayor Humdinger wants to take Dino Eggs back to Foggy Bottom but along the way a baby Brachiosaurus ends up in Dino sized trouble! The Pups are ready for a Dino Rescue!