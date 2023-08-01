Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 5

Episodes
S7 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Waiter-Bot/pups Stop A Pie-Clone
Mr. Porter's high tech waiter robot helps around the cafe, but it can't stop cleaning! It's up to the Pups to clean up the mess all over town! // Mayor Humdinger creates a cyclone of delicious pies! The Pups must stop it!
S7 Ep. 4 - Mighty Pups Charged Up: Pups Vs. Three Super Baddies
Harold, Ladybird, and the Copycat team up and the three super baddies take the Mighty Pups' mighty meteor! The Mighty Pups have to get their meteor back and Charge Up to stop them before the team of baddies destroys Adventure Bay!
S7 Ep. 3 - Pups Save An Antarctic Martian/pups Save The Maze Explorers
Travelling Travis is on another great adventure when he lands in Antarctica but believes he's actually on Mars./ Mr. Porter and Alex go on a sightseeing hike but get trapped inside a huge maze! The Paw Patrol has to find their friends!
S7 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Election Day/pups Save The Bubble Monkeys
When Mayor Humdinger runs for Mayor of Adventure Bay, his Mayor Mobile runs out of control, the Paw Patrol have to save the day /Ryder and the Pups visit Tracker and Carlos in the jungle, a group of monkeys find themselves in sticky trouble