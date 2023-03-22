Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 26

Episodes
S7 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Thundermouth/pups Save A Class Pet
Shortly after listening to the story of Thundermouth, the pups are on a mission to save elephants spooked by a scary noise.// Mayor Goodway is left in charge of a class pet, but the hamster escapes! It&apos;s up to the Paw Patrol to save the day
S7 Ep. 25 - Utimate Rescue: Pups Stop The Junk-Monster/pups Save The Whale Pod
When Wingnut&apos;s junk pile and Oscar go missing at the same time, Chase and team are called in to solve the mystery. // When Francois accidentally crashes his diving bell, Paw Patrol must rescue him, a Pupfish, and a pod of whales.
S7 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Sneezy Chase/rescue At Twisty Top Mesa
The Ruff-Ruff Pack take a bus on a wild jump, and the Moto Pups must rescue the baddies off the Twisty Top Mesa./ Chase&apos;s cat allergies lead him to the desert, and he&apos;s trapped with the Ruff-Ruff Pack. The Moto-Pups gear up for the rescue.
S7 Ep. 23 - Moto Pups: Pups Save A Moto Mayor
Mayor Goodway thinks she can change the Ruff-Ruff pack&apos;s naughty ways by pretending to be a &quot;bad&quot; biker and becoming part of their gang, but when Gasket puts the Mayor through a battery of tough tests, it&apos;s up to the Moto Pups to
S7 Ep. 22 - Moto Pups: Pups Save The Donuts/ Pups Save The Kitties
The Ruff-Ruff Pack steals Mr. Porter&apos;s Mini-Donut Maker, the Moto-pups set off to get the machine back. // Ruff-Ruff Pack takes over Humdinger&apos;s lair his kitties. Now the Moto Pups and Wild Cat must rescue Mayor Humdinger&apos;s precious fe
S7 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Trash-Dinger/pups Save The Royal Armor
Mayor Humdinger&apos;s trash-compacting truck is messing up the beach. It&apos;s Rocky&apos;s new Re-Use It Truck to the rescue! // Gift for the Princess been scattered all over town. It&apos;s up to Rocky&apos;s Re-Use It Truck to put her gifts back