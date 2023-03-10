Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 26

Episodes
S7 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Thundermouth/pups Save A Class Pet
Shortly after listening to the story of Thundermouth, the pups are on a mission to save elephants spooked by a scary noise.// Mayor Goodway is left in charge of a class pet, but the hamster escapes! It's up to the Paw Patrol to save the day
S7 Ep. 1 - Pups Stop A Humdinger Horde/ Pups Save A Mighty Lighthouse
The Mighty Pups have to save the day when Harold makes a cloning machine! // Harold uses his super powers to turn Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse into a rocket! The Mighty Pups need to Charge Up and stop him!
S7 Ep. 25 - Utimate Rescue: Pups Stop The Junk-Monster/pups Save The Whale Pod
When Wingnut's junk pile and Oscar go missing at the same time, Chase and team are called in to solve the mystery. // When Francois accidentally crashes his diving bell, Paw Patrol must rescue him, a Pupfish, and a pod of whales.
S7 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Sneezy Chase/rescue At Twisty Top Mesa
The Ruff-Ruff Pack take a bus on a wild jump, and the Moto Pups must rescue the baddies off the Twisty Top Mesa./ Chase's cat allergies lead him to the desert, and he's trapped with the Ruff-Ruff Pack. The Moto-Pups gear up for the rescue.
S7 Ep. 23 - Moto Pups: Pups Save A Moto Mayor
Mayor Goodway thinks she can change the Ruff-Ruff pack's naughty ways by pretending to be a "bad" biker and becoming part of their gang, but when Gasket puts the Mayor through a battery of tough tests, it's up to the Moto Pups to rescue her
S7 Ep. 22 - Moto Pups: Pups Save The Donuts/ Pups Save The Kitties
The Ruff-Ruff Pack steals Mr. Porter's Mini-Donut Maker, the Moto-pups set off to get the machine back. // Ruff-Ruff Pack takes over Humdinger's lair his kitties. Now the Moto Pups and Wild Cat must rescue Mayor Humdinger's precious felines