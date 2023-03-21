Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 25

S7 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Sneezy Chase/rescue At Twisty Top Mesa

The Ruff-Ruff Pack take a bus on a wild jump, and the Moto Pups must rescue the baddies off the Twisty Top Mesa./ Chase&apos;s cat allergies lead him to the desert, and he&apos;s trapped with the Ruff-Ruff Pack. The Moto-Pups gear up for the rescue.