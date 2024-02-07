Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 24

Episodes
S7 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Thundermouth/pups Save A Class Pet
Shortly after listening to the story of Thundermouth, the pups are on a mission to save elephants spooked by a scary noise.// Mayor Goodway is left in charge of a class pet, but the hamster escapes! It's up to the Paw Patrol to save the day
S7 Ep. 25 - Utimate Rescue: Pups Stop The Junk-Monster/pups Save The Whale Pod
When Wingnut's junk pile and Oscar go missing at the same time, Chase and team are called in to solve the mystery. // When Francois accidentally crashes his diving bell, Paw Patrol must rescue him, a Pupfish, and a pod of whales.
S7 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Sneezy Chase/rescue At Twisty Top Mesa
The Ruff-Ruff Pack take a bus on a wild jump, and the Moto Pups must rescue the baddies off the Twisty Top Mesa./ Chase's cat allergies lead him to the desert, and he's trapped with the Ruff-Ruff Pack. The Moto-Pups gear up for the rescue.
S7 Ep. 23 - Moto Pups: Pups Save A Moto Mayor
Mayor Goodway thinks she can change the Ruff-Ruff pack's naughty ways by pretending to be a "bad" biker and becoming part of their gang, but when Gasket puts the Mayor through a battery of tough tests, it's up to the Moto Pups to rescue her
S7 Ep. 22 - Moto Pups: Pups Save The Donuts/ Pups Save The Kitties
The Ruff-Ruff Pack steals Mr. Porter's Mini-Donut Maker, the Moto-pups set off to get the machine back. // Ruff-Ruff Pack takes over Humdinger's lair his kitties. Now the Moto Pups and Wild Cat must rescue Mayor Humdinger's precious felines
S7 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Trash-Dinger/pups Save The Royal Armor
Mayor Humdinger's trash-compacting truck is messing up the beach. It's Rocky's new Re-Use It Truck to the rescue! // Gift for the Princess been scattered all over town. It's up to Rocky's Re-Use It Truck to put her gifts back together!
S7 Ep. 20 - Moto Pups: Pups Vs. The Ruff-Ruff Pack
The Motorcycle Stunt Show comes to town - bringing famed stunt cyclist Wildcat, and the trouble-making cyclists, the Ruff-Ruff Pack. Wildcat joins the Paw Patrol to help stop the baddies from trashing the town!
S7 Ep. 19 - Pups Save Queen Cluck-Cluck/pups Save A Desert Flounder
Mayor Goodway dreams she's travelled to the mysterious Cluck Cluck Island, a very strange land where Chickaletta is royalty! // Travelling Travis's balloon gets caught on the Flounder, Travis and Cap'n Turbot wind up out in the desert!