Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 24

S7 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Sneezy Chase/rescue At Twisty Top Mesa

The Ruff-Ruff Pack take a bus on a wild jump, and the Moto Pups must rescue the baddies off the Twisty Top Mesa./ Chase's cat allergies lead him to the desert, and he's trapped with the Ruff-Ruff Pack. The Moto-Pups gear up for the rescue.