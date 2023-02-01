Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 22
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

The Ruff-Ruff Pack steals Mr. Porter's Mini-Donut Maker, the Moto-pups set off to get the machine back. // Ruff-Ruff Pack takes over Humdinger's lair his kitties. Now the Moto Pups and Wild Cat must rescue Mayor Humdinger's precious felines

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 23 - Moto Pups: Pups Save A Moto Mayor

Mayor Goodway thinks she can change the Ruff-Ruff pack's naughty ways by pretending to be a "bad" biker and becoming part of their gang, but when Gasket puts the Mayor through a battery of tough tests, it's up to the Moto Pups to rescue her

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 22 - Moto Pups: Pups Save The Donuts/ Pups Save The Kitties

The Ruff-Ruff Pack steals Mr. Porter's Mini-Donut Maker, the Moto-pups set off to get the machine back. // Ruff-Ruff Pack takes over Humdinger's lair his kitties. Now the Moto Pups and Wild Cat must rescue Mayor Humdinger's precious felines

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Trash-Dinger/pups Save The Royal Armor

Mayor Humdinger's trash-compacting truck is messing up the beach. It's Rocky's new Re-Use It Truck to the rescue! // Gift for the Princess been scattered all over town. It's up to Rocky's Re-Use It Truck to put her gifts back together!

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 20 - Moto Pups: Pups Vs. The Ruff-Ruff Pack

The Motorcycle Stunt Show comes to town - bringing famed stunt cyclist Wildcat, and the trouble-making cyclists, the Ruff-Ruff Pack. Wildcat joins the Paw Patrol to help stop the baddies from trashing the town!

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 19 - Pups Save Queen Cluck-Cluck/pups Save A Desert Flounder

Mayor Goodway dreams she's travelled to the mysterious Cluck Cluck Island, a very strange land where Chickaletta is royalty! // Travelling Travis's balloon gets caught on the Flounder, Travis and Cap'n Turbot wind up out in the desert!

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 18 - Pups Save Little Hairy/pups Save A Kooky Klimber

Big Hairy's little brother falls into a hole and Tracker gets carried away by Big Hairy. It's time for a Jungle Rescue! // Daring Danny tries extreme rock climbing with Ace Sorenson. It's up to the Paw Patrol to save the duo.

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Bah Humdinger!

Mayor Humdinger is being very naughty on Christmas Eve and it's up to the Paw Patrol to help Santa and save Christmas.

Season 7