Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 20

S7 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Trash-Dinger/pups Save The Royal Armor
Mayor Humdinger's trash-compacting truck is messing up the beach. It's Rocky's new Re-Use It Truck to the rescue! // Gift for the Princess been scattered all over town. It's up to Rocky's Re-Use It Truck to put her gifts back together!
S7 Ep. 20 - Moto Pups: Pups Vs. The Ruff-Ruff Pack
The Motorcycle Stunt Show comes to town - bringing famed stunt cyclist Wildcat, and the trouble-making cyclists, the Ruff-Ruff Pack. Wildcat joins the Paw Patrol to help stop the baddies from trashing the town!
S7 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Lost Gold Miner/pups Save Uncle Otis From His Cabin
Uncle Otis takes a trip to a lost gold mine. After wandering off course, Ryder and the Pups must save him from the mine.// Uncle Otis installs a Smart Home 3000, in his cabin, that ends up trapping Uncle Otis and Mr. Wingnut inside.
S7 Ep. 18 - Pups Save Little Hairy/pups Save A Kooky Klimber
Big Hairy's little brother falls into a hole and Tracker gets carried away by Big Hairy. It's time for a Jungle Rescue! // Daring Danny tries extreme rock climbing with Ace Sorenson. It's up to the Paw Patrol to save the duo.
S7 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Bah Humdinger!
Mayor Humdinger is being very naughty on Christmas Eve and it's up to the Paw Patrol to help Santa and save Christmas.
S7 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Big Bad Bird Crew/pups Save A Soapbox Derby
Myrna the Mynah bird leads her friends astray and it's up to the Paw Patrol to rescue the wayward flock. // Adventure Bay is holding a kids only soapbox derby race when a mysterious newcomer named "Hum-Kid" shows up and breaks the rules!
S7 Ep. 15 - Pups Save The Marooned Mayors/pups Save The Game Show
While out ice fishing in the North Country, Mayors Goodway and Humdinger, along with Chickaletta, get stuck in an ice crevasse. // The Wingnuts' farm plays host to a rootin' tootin Game Show hosted by Cowgirl Beryl!
S7 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Rocket Roller Skater/pups Save Ryder's Surprise
A mix-up delivery leads to Ms. Marjorie and Danny speeding out of control in Adventure Bay. Now the Pups must rescue them. // Ryder's present ends up in the jungle and Carlos is trapped in a Jungle Gym. It's up to the Pups to save them.