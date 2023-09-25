Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 2

Episodes
S7 Ep. 12 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Pupmobiles
Mayor Goodway honors the Paw Patrol with the Key to the City. But Sid Swashbuckle and his pirate pup Arrby swipe the key. Ryder calls for an Ultimate Rescue as the pups team up, Police style, to solve the mystery and stop those pirates!
S7 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Skydivers/pups Save The Cupcakes
Mayor Goodway and Farmer Al are ready for a day of Skydiving fun, but their adventure is quickly derailed. It's Paw Patrol to the rescue!// Alex and the Mini Patrol get locked inside the flounder, the Paw Patrol dives in to save the day!
S7 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Election Day/pups Save The Bubble Monkeys
When Mayor Humdinger runs for Mayor of Adventure Bay, his Mayor Mobile runs out of control, the Paw Patrol have to save the day /Ryder and the Pups visit Tracker and Carlos in the jungle, a group of monkeys find themselves in sticky trouble
S7 Ep. 7 - Pups Save A Pterodactyl/ Pups And The Big Rumble
When Maverick the daredevil Pterodactyl takes a tumble and hurts his wing, the pups are there for a sky high Dino Rescue! // A volcano is erupting, threatening the Dino Wilds! It's all paws on deck for a massive Dino Rescue!
S7 Ep. 6 - Dino Rescue: Pups And The Lost Dino Eggs
When a lost world of Dinosaurs is discovered, Mayor Humdinger wants to take Dino Eggs back to Foggy Bottom but along the way a baby Brachiosaurus ends up in Dino sized trouble! The Pups are ready for a Dino Rescue!
S7 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Waiter-Bot/pups Stop A Pie-Clone
Mr. Porter's high tech waiter robot helps around the cafe, but it can't stop cleaning! It's up to the Pups to clean up the mess all over town! // Mayor Humdinger creates a cyclone of delicious pies! The Pups must stop it!
S7 Ep. 4 - Mighty Pups Charged Up: Pups Vs. Three Super Baddies
Harold, Ladybird, and the Copycat team up and the three super baddies take the Mighty Pups' mighty meteor! The Mighty Pups have to get their meteor back and Charge Up to stop them before the team of baddies destroys Adventure Bay!