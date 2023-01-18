Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

When Mayor Humdinger runs for Mayor of Adventure Bay, his Mayor Mobile runs out of control, the Paw Patrol have to save the day /Ryder and the Pups visit Tracker and Carlos in the jungle, a group of monkeys find themselves in sticky trouble

S7 Ep. 3 - Pups Save An Antarctic Martian/pups Save The Maze Explorers

Travelling Travis is on another great adventure when he lands in Antarctica but believes he's actually on Mars./ Mr. Porter and Alex go on a sightseeing hike but get trapped inside a huge maze! The Paw Patrol has to find their friends!

S7 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Election Day/pups Save The Bubble Monkeys

S7 Ep. 1 - Pups Stop A Humdinger Horde/ Pups Save A Mighty Lighthouse

The Mighty Pups have to save the day when Harold makes a cloning machine! // Harold uses his super powers to turn Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse into a rocket! The Mighty Pups need to Charge Up and stop him!

Season 7