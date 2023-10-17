Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 19

Paw Patrol

Mayor Goodway dreams she's travelled to the mysterious Cluck Cluck Island, a very strange land where Chickaletta is royalty! // Travelling Travis's balloon gets caught on the Flounder, Travis and Cap'n Turbot wind up out in the desert!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 20 - Moto Pups: Pups Vs. The Ruff-Ruff Pack

The Motorcycle Stunt Show comes to town - bringing famed stunt cyclist Wildcat, and the trouble-making cyclists, the Ruff-Ruff Pack. Wildcat joins the Paw Patrol to help stop the baddies from trashing the town!

22 mins

22 mins

S7 Ep. 18 - Pups Save Little Hairy/pups Save A Kooky Klimber

Big Hairy's little brother falls into a hole and Tracker gets carried away by Big Hairy. It's time for a Jungle Rescue! // Daring Danny tries extreme rock climbing with Ace Sorenson. It's up to the Paw Patrol to save the duo.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Bah Humdinger!

Mayor Humdinger is being very naughty on Christmas Eve and it's up to the Paw Patrol to help Santa and save Christmas.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Chalk Art/pups Save The Hot Potato

The Mini Patrol and the Pups race to the rescue to save a local mural before the rain comes. // Farmer Al and Yumi find out their garden is full of holes and their one of a kind potato is missing. Now the pups must find the potato thief!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 4 - Mighty Pups Charged Up: Pups Vs. Three Super Baddies

Harold, Ladybird, and the Copycat team up and the three super baddies take the Mighty Pups' mighty meteor! The Mighty Pups have to get their meteor back and Charge Up to stop them before the team of baddies destroys Adventure Bay!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 3 - Pups Save An Antarctic Martian/pups Save The Maze Explorers

Travelling Travis is on another great adventure when he lands in Antarctica but believes he's actually on Mars./ Mr. Porter and Alex go on a sightseeing hike but get trapped inside a huge maze! The Paw Patrol has to find their friends!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 15 - Pups Save The Marooned Mayors/pups Save The Game Show

While out ice fishing in the North Country, Mayors Goodway and Humdinger, along with Chickaletta, get stuck in an ice crevasse. // The Wingnuts' farm plays host to a rootin' tootin Game Show hosted by Cowgirl Beryl!

