Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 17
G | Kids

Mayor Humdinger is being very naughty on Christmas Eve and it's up to the Paw Patrol to help Santa and save Christmas.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S7 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Bah Humdinger!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S7 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Chalk Art/pups Save The Hot Potato

The Mini Patrol and the Pups race to the rescue to save a local mural before the rain comes. // Farmer Al and Yumi find out their garden is full of holes and their one of a kind potato is missing. Now the pups must find the potato thief!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S7 Ep. 15 - Pups Save The Marooned Mayors/pups Save The Game Show

While out ice fishing in the North Country, Mayors Goodway and Humdinger, along with Chickaletta, get stuck in an ice crevasse. // The Wingnuts' farm plays host to a rootin' tootin Game Show hosted by Cowgirl Beryl!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S7 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Rocket Roller Skater/pups Save Ryder's Surprise

A mix-up delivery leads to Ms. Marjorie and Danny speeding out of control in Adventure Bay. Now the Pups must rescue them. // Ryder's present ends up in the jungle and Carlos is trapped in a Jungle Gym. It's up to the Pups to save them.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S7 Ep. 25 - Utimate Rescue: Pups Stop The Junk-Monster/pups Save The Whale Pod

When Wingnut's junk pile and Oscar go missing at the same time, Chase and team are called in to solve the mystery. // When Francois accidentally crashes his diving bell, Paw Patrol must rescue him, a Pupfish, and a pod of whales.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S7 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Lost Gold Miner/pups Save Uncle Otis From His Cabin

Uncle Otis takes a trip to a lost gold mine. After wandering off course, Ryder and the Pups must save him from the mine.// Uncle Otis installs a Smart Home 3000, in his cabin, that ends up trapping Uncle Otis and Mr. Wingnut inside.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S7 Ep. 12 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Pupmobiles

Mayor Goodway honors the Paw Patrol with the Key to the City. But Sid Swashbuckle and his pirate pup Arrby swipe the key. Ryder calls for an Ultimate Rescue as the pups team up, Police style, to solve the mystery and stop those pirates!

