Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 16

Episodes
S7 Ep. 20 - Moto Pups: Pups Vs. The Ruff-Ruff Pack
The Motorcycle Stunt Show comes to town - bringing famed stunt cyclist Wildcat, and the trouble-making cyclists, the Ruff-Ruff Pack. Wildcat joins the Paw Patrol to help stop the baddies from trashing the town!
S7 Ep. 19 - Pups Save Queen Cluck-Cluck/pups Save A Desert Flounder
Mayor Goodway dreams she's travelled to the mysterious Cluck Cluck Island, a very strange land where Chickaletta is royalty! // Travelling Travis's balloon gets caught on the Flounder, Travis and Cap'n Turbot wind up out in the desert!
S7 Ep. 18 - Pups Save Little Hairy/pups Save A Kooky Klimber
Big Hairy's little brother falls into a hole and Tracker gets carried away by Big Hairy. It's time for a Jungle Rescue! // Daring Danny tries extreme rock climbing with Ace Sorenson. It's up to the Paw Patrol to save the duo.
S7 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Bah Humdinger!
Mayor Humdinger is being very naughty on Christmas Eve and it's up to the Paw Patrol to help Santa and save Christmas.
S7 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Chalk Art/pups Save The Hot Potato
The Mini Patrol and the Pups race to the rescue to save a local mural before the rain comes. // Farmer Al and Yumi find out their garden is full of holes and their one of a kind potato is missing. Now the pups must find the potato thief!
S7 Ep. 4 - Mighty Pups Charged Up: Pups Vs. Three Super Baddies
Harold, Ladybird, and the Copycat team up and the three super baddies take the Mighty Pups' mighty meteor! The Mighty Pups have to get their meteor back and Charge Up to stop them before the team of baddies destroys Adventure Bay!
S7 Ep. 3 - Pups Save An Antarctic Martian/pups Save The Maze Explorers
Travelling Travis is on another great adventure when he lands in Antarctica but believes he's actually on Mars./ Mr. Porter and Alex go on a sightseeing hike but get trapped inside a huge maze! The Paw Patrol has to find their friends!