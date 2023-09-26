Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 14

Episodes
S7 Ep. 15 - Pups Save The Marooned Mayors/pups Save The Game Show
While out ice fishing in the North Country, Mayors Goodway and Humdinger, along with Chickaletta, get stuck in an ice crevasse. // The Wingnuts' farm plays host to a rootin' tootin Game Show hosted by Cowgirl Beryl!
S7 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Rocket Roller Skater/pups Save Ryder's Surprise
A mix-up delivery leads to Ms. Marjorie and Danny speeding out of control in Adventure Bay. Now the Pups must rescue them. // Ryder's present ends up in the jungle and Carlos is trapped in a Jungle Gym. It's up to the Pups to save them.
S7 Ep. 12 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Pupmobiles
Mayor Goodway honors the Paw Patrol with the Key to the City. But Sid Swashbuckle and his pirate pup Arrby swipe the key. Ryder calls for an Ultimate Rescue as the pups team up, Police style, to solve the mystery and stop those pirates!
S7 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Skydivers/pups Save The Cupcakes
Mayor Goodway and Farmer Al are ready for a day of Skydiving fun, but their adventure is quickly derailed. It's Paw Patrol to the rescue!// Alex and the Mini Patrol get locked inside the flounder, the Paw Patrol dives in to save the day!
S7 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Election Day/pups Save The Bubble Monkeys
When Mayor Humdinger runs for Mayor of Adventure Bay, his Mayor Mobile runs out of control, the Paw Patrol have to save the day /Ryder and the Pups visit Tracker and Carlos in the jungle, a group of monkeys find themselves in sticky trouble
S7 Ep. 7 - Pups Save A Pterodactyl/ Pups And The Big Rumble
When Maverick the daredevil Pterodactyl takes a tumble and hurts his wing, the pups are there for a sky high Dino Rescue! // A volcano is erupting, threatening the Dino Wilds! It's all paws on deck for a massive Dino Rescue!
S7 Ep. 6 - Dino Rescue: Pups And The Lost Dino Eggs
When a lost world of Dinosaurs is discovered, Mayor Humdinger wants to take Dino Eggs back to Foggy Bottom but along the way a baby Brachiosaurus ends up in Dino sized trouble! The Pups are ready for a Dino Rescue!