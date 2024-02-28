Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 12

S7 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Rocket Roller Skater/pups Save Ryder's Surprise

A mix-up delivery leads to Ms. Marjorie and Danny speeding out of control in Adventure Bay. Now the Pups must rescue them. // Ryder's present ends up in the jungle and Carlos is trapped in a Jungle Gym. It's up to the Pups to save them.