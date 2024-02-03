Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 11
G | Kids

Mayor Goodway and Farmer Al are ready for a day of Skydiving fun, but their adventure is quickly derailed. It's Paw Patrol to the rescue!// Alex and the Mini Patrol get locked inside the flounder, the Paw Patrol dives in to save the day!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 19 - Pups Save Queen Cluck-Cluck/pups Save A Desert Flounder

Mayor Goodway dreams she's travelled to the mysterious Cluck Cluck Island, a very strange land where Chickaletta is royalty! // Travelling Travis's balloon gets caught on the Flounder, Travis and Cap'n Turbot wind up out in the desert!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 18 - Pups Save Little Hairy/pups Save A Kooky Klimber

Big Hairy's little brother falls into a hole and Tracker gets carried away by Big Hairy. It's time for a Jungle Rescue! // Daring Danny tries extreme rock climbing with Ace Sorenson. It's up to the Paw Patrol to save the duo.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Bah Humdinger!

Mayor Humdinger is being very naughty on Christmas Eve and it's up to the Paw Patrol to help Santa and save Christmas.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Chalk Art/pups Save The Hot Potato

The Mini Patrol and the Pups race to the rescue to save a local mural before the rain comes. // Farmer Al and Yumi find out their garden is full of holes and their one of a kind potato is missing. Now the pups must find the potato thief!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 15 - Pups Save The Marooned Mayors/pups Save The Game Show

While out ice fishing in the North Country, Mayors Goodway and Humdinger, along with Chickaletta, get stuck in an ice crevasse. // The Wingnuts' farm plays host to a rootin' tootin Game Show hosted by Cowgirl Beryl!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Rocket Roller Skater/pups Save Ryder's Surprise

A mix-up delivery leads to Ms. Marjorie and Danny speeding out of control in Adventure Bay. Now the Pups must rescue them. // Ryder's present ends up in the jungle and Carlos is trapped in a Jungle Gym. It's up to the Pups to save them.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Lost Gold Miner/pups Save Uncle Otis From His Cabin

Uncle Otis takes a trip to a lost gold mine. After wandering off course, Ryder and the Pups must save him from the mine.// Uncle Otis installs a Smart Home 3000, in his cabin, that ends up trapping Uncle Otis and Mr. Wingnut inside.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 12 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Pupmobiles

Mayor Goodway honors the Paw Patrol with the Key to the City. But Sid Swashbuckle and his pirate pup Arrby swipe the key. Ryder calls for an Ultimate Rescue as the pups team up, Police style, to solve the mystery and stop those pirates!

Season 7