Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 10
G | Kids

Myrna the Mynah bird leads her friends astray and it's up to the Paw Patrol to rescue the wayward flock. // Adventure Bay is holding a kids only soapbox derby race when a mysterious newcomer named "Hum-Kid" shows up and breaks the rules!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Skydivers/pups Save The Cupcakes

Mayor Goodway and Farmer Al are ready for a day of Skydiving fun, but their adventure is quickly derailed. It's Paw Patrol to the rescue!// Alex and the Mini Patrol get locked inside the flounder, the Paw Patrol dives in to save the day!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Big Bad Bird Crew/pups Save A Soapbox Derby

22 mins

S7 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Sore Dino/pups Save The Triceratops Tag-Alongs

Marshall performs some dino dentistry with the help of an ancient geyser and his fellow Dino Pup pals. // Francois and Cap'n Turbot are in Dino wilds for an adventure but a sightseeing expedition quickly turns into a dino ride!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 8 - Dino Rescue: Pups Save A Hum-Dino

Mayor Humdinger takes his Kitties to the Dino Wilds for some dino acting lessons, but instead finds himself on top of a runaway Brachiosaurus bound for Adventure Bay! Now it's up to the pups to save the town before the dino destroys it!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 7 - Pups Save A Pterodactyl/ Pups And The Big Rumble

When Maverick the daredevil Pterodactyl takes a tumble and hurts his wing, the pups are there for a sky high Dino Rescue! // A volcano is erupting, threatening the Dino Wilds! It's all paws on deck for a massive Dino Rescue!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 6 - Dino Rescue: Pups And The Lost Dino Eggs

When a lost world of Dinosaurs is discovered, Mayor Humdinger wants to take Dino Eggs back to Foggy Bottom but along the way a baby Brachiosaurus ends up in Dino sized trouble! The Pups are ready for a Dino Rescue!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Waiter-Bot/pups Stop A Pie-Clone

Mr. Porter's high tech waiter robot helps around the cafe, but it can't stop cleaning! It's up to the Pups to clean up the mess all over town! // Mayor Humdinger creates a cyclone of delicious pies! The Pups must stop it!

22 mins

S7 Ep. 4 - Mighty Pups Charged Up: Pups Vs. Three Super Baddies

Harold, Ladybird, and the Copycat team up and the three super baddies take the Mighty Pups' mighty meteor! The Mighty Pups have to get their meteor back and Charge Up to stop them before the team of baddies destroys Adventure Bay!

Season 7