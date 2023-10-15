Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 1

Episodes
S7 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Election Day/pups Save The Bubble Monkeys
When Mayor Humdinger runs for Mayor of Adventure Bay, his Mayor Mobile runs out of control, the Paw Patrol have to save the day /Ryder and the Pups visit Tracker and Carlos in the jungle, a group of monkeys find themselves in sticky trouble
S7 Ep. 1 - Pups Stop A Humdinger Horde/ Pups Save A Mighty Lighthouse
The Mighty Pups have to save the day when Harold makes a cloning machine! // Harold uses his super powers to turn Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse into a rocket! The Mighty Pups need to Charge Up and stop him!
S7 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Sore Dino/pups Save The Triceratops Tag-Alongs
Marshall performs some dino dentistry with the help of an ancient geyser and his fellow Dino Pup pals. // Francois and Cap'n Turbot are in Dino wilds for an adventure but a sightseeing expedition quickly turns into a dino ride!
S7 Ep. 8 - Dino Rescue: Pups Save A Hum-Dino
Mayor Humdinger takes his Kitties to the Dino Wilds for some dino acting lessons, but instead finds himself on top of a runaway Brachiosaurus bound for Adventure Bay! Now it's up to the pups to save the town before the dino destroys it!
S7 Ep. 3 - Pups Save An Antarctic Martian/pups Save The Maze Explorers
Travelling Travis is on another great adventure when he lands in Antarctica but believes he's actually on Mars./ Mr. Porter and Alex go on a sightseeing hike but get trapped inside a huge maze! The Paw Patrol has to find their friends!
S7 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Thundermouth/pups Save A Class Pet
Shortly after listening to the story of Thundermouth, the pups are on a mission to save elephants spooked by a scary noise.// Mayor Goodway is left in charge of a class pet, but the hamster escapes! It's up to the Paw Patrol to save the day
S7 Ep. 25 - Utimate Rescue: Pups Stop The Junk-Monster/pups Save The Whale Pod
When Wingnut's junk pile and Oscar go missing at the same time, Chase and team are called in to solve the mystery. // When Francois accidentally crashes his diving bell, Paw Patrol must rescue him, a Pupfish, and a pod of whales.
S7 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Sneezy Chase/rescue At Twisty Top Mesa
The Ruff-Ruff Pack take a bus on a wild jump, and the Moto Pups must rescue the baddies off the Twisty Top Mesa./ Chase's cat allergies lead him to the desert, and he's trapped with the Ruff-Ruff Pack. The Moto-Pups gear up for the rescue.