Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 13

Episodes
S7 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Rocket Roller Skater/pups Save Ryder's Surprise
A mix-up delivery leads to Ms. Marjorie and Danny speeding out of control in Adventure Bay. Now the Pups must rescue them. // Ryder's present ends up in the jungle and Carlos is trapped in a Jungle Gym. It's up to the Pups to save them.
S7 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Lost Gold Miner/pups Save Uncle Otis From His Cabin
Uncle Otis takes a trip to a lost gold mine. After wandering off course, Ryder and the Pups must save him from the mine.// Uncle Otis installs a Smart Home 3000, in his cabin, that ends up trapping Uncle Otis and Mr. Wingnut inside.
S7 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Big Bad Bird Crew/pups Save A Soapbox Derby
Myrna the Mynah bird leads her friends astray and it's up to the Paw Patrol to rescue the wayward flock. // Adventure Bay is holding a kids only soapbox derby race when a mysterious newcomer named "Hum-Kid" shows up and breaks the rules!
S7 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Sore Dino/pups Save The Triceratops Tag-Alongs
Marshall performs some dino dentistry with the help of an ancient geyser and his fellow Dino Pup pals. // Francois and Cap'n Turbot are in Dino wilds for an adventure but a sightseeing expedition quickly turns into a dino ride!
S7 Ep. 8 - Dino Rescue: Pups Save A Hum-Dino
Mayor Humdinger takes his Kitties to the Dino Wilds for some dino acting lessons, but instead finds himself on top of a runaway Brachiosaurus bound for Adventure Bay! Now it's up to the pups to save the town before the dino destroys it!
S7 Ep. 7 - Pups Save A Pterodactyl/ Pups And The Big Rumble
When Maverick the daredevil Pterodactyl takes a tumble and hurts his wing, the pups are there for a sky high Dino Rescue! // A volcano is erupting, threatening the Dino Wilds! It's all paws on deck for a massive Dino Rescue!