Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 11

Episodes
S7 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Skydivers/pups Save The Cupcakes
Mayor Goodway and Farmer Al are ready for a day of Skydiving fun, but their adventure is quickly derailed. It's Paw Patrol to the rescue!// Alex and the Mini Patrol get locked inside the flounder, the Paw Patrol dives in to save the day!
S7 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Big Bad Bird Crew/pups Save A Soapbox Derby
Myrna the Mynah bird leads her friends astray and it's up to the Paw Patrol to rescue the wayward flock. // Adventure Bay is holding a kids only soapbox derby race when a mysterious newcomer named "Hum-Kid" shows up and breaks the rules!
S7 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Sore Dino/pups Save The Triceratops Tag-Alongs
Marshall performs some dino dentistry with the help of an ancient geyser and his fellow Dino Pup pals. // Francois and Cap'n Turbot are in Dino wilds for an adventure but a sightseeing expedition quickly turns into a dino ride!
S7 Ep. 8 - Dino Rescue: Pups Save A Hum-Dino
Mayor Humdinger takes his Kitties to the Dino Wilds for some dino acting lessons, but instead finds himself on top of a runaway Brachiosaurus bound for Adventure Bay! Now it's up to the pups to save the town before the dino destroys it!
S7 Ep. 7 - Pups Save A Pterodactyl/ Pups And The Big Rumble
When Maverick the daredevil Pterodactyl takes a tumble and hurts his wing, the pups are there for a sky high Dino Rescue! // A volcano is erupting, threatening the Dino Wilds! It's all paws on deck for a massive Dino Rescue!
S7 Ep. 6 - Dino Rescue: Pups And The Lost Dino Eggs
When a lost world of Dinosaurs is discovered, Mayor Humdinger wants to take Dino Eggs back to Foggy Bottom but along the way a baby Brachiosaurus ends up in Dino sized trouble! The Pups are ready for a Dino Rescue!