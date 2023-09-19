Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 8
G | Kids

The Turbots are trapped somewhere in the jungle. They tried to call the Paw Patrol, but their phone cut out!

Episodes
22 mins

S6 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Bedtime / Pups Save Chickaletta's Egg

22 mins

S6 Ep. 7 - Pups Save Gustavo's Guitar / Pups Save The Yoga Goats

Gustavo Goodway's guitar is missing. The pups need to find it before tonight's campfire concert!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 24 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Pups Stop A Big Bad Bot / Mighty Pups Versus The Dome

When Harold Humdinger uses a giant robot to take Adventure Bay and make his own town, the Mighty Pups have to save the day!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 6 - Pups And The Stinky Bubble Trouble / Pups Save The Baby Ostriches

What's that smell" A strange odour is chasing the jungle animals away from their homes.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Melon Festival / Pups Save A Cow

Mayor Humdinger's plan to win the giant melon contest goes off the rails when his "melon" bounces away, causing chaos all over town!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Mighty Pups Versus The Copycat

The Mighty Pups get charged up to take on new super-baddie, The Copycat. It'll take all new powers and gear to take down their most formidable foe to date.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 18 - Mighty Pups, Super Paws: Pups And The Big Twin Trick / Pups Save The Mega Mayor

The Ladybird is up to her old tricks again, but this time the Mighty Twins have a super trick of their own!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 15 - Mighty Pups: Pups Save A Giant Chicken / Mighty Pups: Pups Stop Harold's Deep Freeze

The Ladybird is back and Chickaletta has super powers! The Mighty Twins join the Mighty Pups to save a Giant Chicken and the town.

Season 6