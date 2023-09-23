Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 5

Episodes
S6 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Freaky Pup-Day / Pups Save A Runaway Mayor
Chase and Chickaletta switch bodies and must learn to work together to return Cap'n Turbot's boat to the bay.
S6 Ep. 5 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Mountain Climbers / Pups Save Captain Gordy
Rubble leads the pups in building an emergency landing pad for Captain Gordy in this Ultimate Construction Rescue!
S6 Ep. 4 - Pups Save The Honey / Pups Save Mayor Goodway's Purse
Yumi's Yummy Honey is all the buzz when it - and her beehive - go missing from her farm!
S6 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Land Pirates / Pups Save The Birdwatching Turbots
Pirates Alex, Julia, Julius and Chick-ARR-letta, are sent sailing into the desert and got lost! It's up to the PAW Patrol to save these Land pirates.
S6 Ep. 2 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Stop A Meltdown / Pups And The Mystery Of The Missing Cellphones
It's a hot day in Adventure Bay and things are melting! The pups will need afire-pup power to cool things down.
S6 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Manatee / Pups Save Breakfast
Farmer Al and Farmer Yumi need help from the PAW Patrol to a get a manatee to the swamp.
S6 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Jungle Penguins / Pups Save A Freighter
An ice floe carrying three penguins lands in the jungle. Now the pups must get them back to their frosty home.