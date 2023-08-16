Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 5

Episodes
S6 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Bedtime / Pups Save Chickaletta's Egg
The Turbots are trapped somewhere in the jungle. They tried to call the Paw Patrol, but their phone cut out!
S6 Ep. 7 - Pups Save Gustavo's Guitar / Pups Save The Yoga Goats
Gustavo Goodway's guitar is missing. The pups need to find it before tonight's campfire concert!
S6 Ep. 6 - Pups And The Stinky Bubble Trouble / Pups Save The Baby Ostriches
What's that smell" A strange odour is chasing the jungle animals away from their homes.
S6 Ep. 5 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Mountain Climbers / Pups Save Captain Gordy
Rubble leads the pups in building an emergency landing pad for Captain Gordy in this Ultimate Construction Rescue!
S6 Ep. 4 - Pups Save The Honey / Pups Save Mayor Goodway's Purse
Yumi's Yummy Honey is all the buzz when it - and her beehive - go missing from her farm!
S6 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Melon Festival / Pups Save A Cow
Mayor Humdinger's plan to win the giant melon contest goes off the rails when his "melon" bounces away, causing chaos all over town!