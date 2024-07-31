Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 26
G | Kids

Mayor Humdinger's tour bus goes out of control when he tries to bring tourists to Foggy Bottom! PAW Patrol to the rescue!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - Pups Save A Tour Bus / Pups Save Midnight At The Museum

22 mins

S6 Ep. 25 - Pups Save The Opening Ceremonies / Pups Save The Adventure Bay Games

Marshall leads the pups when an underground fire threatens the Opening Ceremonies in this Ultimate Fire Rescue.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 24 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Pups Stop A Big Bad Bot / Mighty Pups Versus The Dome

When Harold Humdinger uses a giant robot to take Adventure Bay and make his own town, the Mighty Pups have to save the day!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 23 - Pups Rescue A Rescuer / Pups Save The Phantom Of The Frog Pond

Mayor Goodway tries to help the PAW Patrol rescue Danny, but the pups end up having to rescue the rescuer, too!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Humsquatch / Pups Save A Flying Disc Fling

Travelling Travis yelps for help when he finds a mysterious creature in trouble. The PAW Patrol heads to Foggy Bottom to save a Humsquatch!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Mighty Pups Versus The Copycat

The Mighty Pups get charged up to take on new super-baddie, The Copycat. It'll take all new powers and gear to take down their most formidable foe to date.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Squirrels / Pups Save A Roo

The PAW Patrol is on a roll when squirrels stash acorns in Alex's treehouse causing it to fall onto Daring Danny's skateboard!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 19 - Pups Save The White Wolf / Pups Save A Wrong-Way Explorer

After a sudden snow storm, Everest cares for a wolf cub as they work together to help the PAW Patrol find them.

Season 6