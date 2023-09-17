Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 24

Episodes
S6 Ep. 24 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Pups Stop A Big Bad Bot / Mighty Pups Versus The Dome
When Harold Humdinger uses a giant robot to take Adventure Bay and make his own town, the Mighty Pups have to save the day!
S6 Ep. 6 - Pups And The Stinky Bubble Trouble / Pups Save The Baby Ostriches
What's that smell" A strange odour is chasing the jungle animals away from their homes.
S6 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Melon Festival / Pups Save A Cow
Mayor Humdinger's plan to win the giant melon contest goes off the rails when his "melon" bounces away, causing chaos all over town!
S6 Ep. 21 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Mighty Pups Versus The Copycat
The Mighty Pups get charged up to take on new super-baddie, The Copycat. It'll take all new powers and gear to take down their most formidable foe to date.
S6 Ep. 18 - Mighty Pups, Super Paws: Pups And The Big Twin Trick / Pups Save The Mega Mayor
The Ladybird is up to her old tricks again, but this time the Mighty Twins have a super trick of their own!
S6 Ep. 15 - Mighty Pups: Pups Save A Giant Chicken / Mighty Pups: Pups Stop Harold's Deep Freeze
The Ladybird is back and Chickaletta has super powers! The Mighty Twins join the Mighty Pups to save a Giant Chicken and the town.