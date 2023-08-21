Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 22

Episodes
S6 Ep. 23 - Pups Rescue A Rescuer / Pups Save The Phantom Of The Frog Pond
Mayor Goodway tries to help the PAW Patrol rescue Danny, but the pups end up having to rescue the rescuer, too!
S6 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Humsquatch / Pups Save A Flying Disc Fling
Travelling Travis yelps for help when he finds a mysterious creature in trouble. The PAW Patrol heads to Foggy Bottom to save a Humsquatch!
S6 Ep. 21 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Mighty Pups Versus The Copycat
The Mighty Pups get charged up to take on new super-baddie, The Copycat. It'll take all new powers and gear to take down their most formidable foe to date.
S6 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Squirrels / Pups Save A Roo
The PAW Patrol is on a roll when squirrels stash acorns in Alex's treehouse causing it to fall onto Daring Danny's skateboard!
S6 Ep. 19 - Pups Save The White Wolf / Pups Save A Wrong-Way Explorer
After a sudden snow storm, Everest cares for a wolf cub as they work together to help the PAW Patrol find them.
S6 Ep. 18 - Mighty Pups, Super Paws: Pups And The Big Twin Trick / Pups Save The Mega Mayor
The Ladybird is up to her old tricks again, but this time the Mighty Twins have a super trick of their own!