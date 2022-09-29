Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 22
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Travelling Travis yelps for help when he finds a mysterious creature in trouble. The PAW Patrol heads to Foggy Bottom to save a Humsquatch!

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 23 - Pups Rescue A Rescuer / Pups Save The Phantom Of The Frog Pond

Mayor Goodway tries to help the PAW Patrol rescue Danny, but the pups end up having to rescue the rescuer, too!

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Humsquatch / Pups Save A Flying Disc Fling

Travelling Travis yelps for help when he finds a mysterious creature in trouble. The PAW Patrol heads to Foggy Bottom to save a Humsquatch!

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Mighty Pups Versus The Copycat

The Mighty Pups get charged up to take on new super-baddie, The Copycat. It'll take all new powers and gear to take down their most formidable foe to date.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Squirrels / Pups Save A Roo

The PAW Patrol is on a roll when squirrels stash acorns in Alex's treehouse causing it to fall onto Daring Danny's skateboard!

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 19 - Pups Save The White Wolf / Pups Save A Wrong-Way Explorer

After a sudden snow storm, Everest cares for a wolf cub as they work together to help the PAW Patrol find them.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 18 - Mighty Pups, Super Paws: Pups And The Big Twin Trick / Pups Save The Mega Mayor

The Ladybird is up to her old tricks again, but this time the Mighty Twins have a super trick of their own!

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 17 - Pups Save The Bears / Pups Save A Farmerless Farm

Bears are asleep all over town! The PAW Patrol must work quietly to save the bears and return them to their cave.

Season 6