Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 21
G | Kids

The Mighty Pups get charged up to take on new super-baddie, The Copycat. It'll take all new powers and gear to take down their most formidable foe to date.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Mighty Pups Versus The Copycat

22 mins

S6 Ep. 18 - Mighty Pups, Super Paws: Pups And The Big Twin Trick / Pups Save The Mega Mayor

The Ladybird is up to her old tricks again, but this time the Mighty Twins have a super trick of their own!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 15 - Mighty Pups: Pups Save A Giant Chicken / Mighty Pups: Pups Stop Harold's Deep Freeze

The Ladybird is back and Chickaletta has super powers! The Mighty Twins join the Mighty Pups to save a Giant Chicken and the town.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 12 - Mighty Pups: Pups And The Mighty Twins

Super-bandit, Ladybird, shrieks havoc in Adventure Bay taking all of the town's treasures - including Mayor Goodway!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 9 - Mighty Pups: When Super Kitties Attack

The Kitty Catastrophe crew gets super powers and now those little kittens are causing big problems all over town!

Season 6