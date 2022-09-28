Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 20

Episodes
S6 Ep. 21 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Mighty Pups Versus The Copycat
The Mighty Pups get charged up to take on new super-baddie, The Copycat. It'll take all new powers and gear to take down their most formidable foe to date.
S6 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Squirrels / Pups Save A Roo
The PAW Patrol is on a roll when squirrels stash acorns in Alex's treehouse causing it to fall onto Daring Danny's skateboard!
S6 Ep. 19 - Pups Save The White Wolf / Pups Save A Wrong-Way Explorer
After a sudden snow storm, Everest cares for a wolf cub as they work together to help the PAW Patrol find them.
S6 Ep. 18 - Mighty Pups, Super Paws: Pups And The Big Twin Trick / Pups Save The Mega Mayor
The Ladybird is up to her old tricks again, but this time the Mighty Twins have a super trick of their own!
S6 Ep. 17 - Pups Save The Bears / Pups Save A Farmerless Farm
Bears are asleep all over town! The PAW Patrol must work quietly to save the bears and return them to their cave.
S6 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Balloon Pups / Pups Save The Spider Spies
Giant balloons floated away from a parade and it's up to the pups to save the pup balloons, the parade and Mayor Humdinger!