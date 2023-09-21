Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 2
G | Kids

It's a hot day in Adventure Bay and things are melting! The pups will need afire-pup power to cool things down.

Episodes
Episodes

22 mins

S6 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Land Pirates / Pups Save The Birdwatching Turbots

Pirates Alex, Julia, Julius and Chick-ARR-letta, are sent sailing into the desert and got lost! It's up to the PAW Patrol to save these Land pirates.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 2 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Stop A Meltdown / Pups And The Mystery Of The Missing Cellphones

22 mins

S6 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Manatee / Pups Save Breakfast

Farmer Al and Farmer Yumi need help from the PAW Patrol to a get a manatee to the swamp.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Jungle Penguins / Pups Save A Freighter

An ice floe carrying three penguins lands in the jungle. Now the pups must get them back to their frosty home.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Bedtime / Pups Save Chickaletta's Egg

The Turbots are trapped somewhere in the jungle. They tried to call the Paw Patrol, but their phone cut out!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 7 - Pups Save Gustavo's Guitar / Pups Save The Yoga Goats

Gustavo Goodway's guitar is missing. The pups need to find it before tonight's campfire concert!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 24 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Pups Stop A Big Bad Bot / Mighty Pups Versus The Dome

When Harold Humdinger uses a giant robot to take Adventure Bay and make his own town, the Mighty Pups have to save the day!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 6 - Pups And The Stinky Bubble Trouble / Pups Save The Baby Ostriches

What's that smell" A strange odour is chasing the jungle animals away from their homes.

Season 6