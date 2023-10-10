Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 19
G | Kids

After a sudden snow storm, Everest cares for a wolf cub as they work together to help the PAW Patrol find them.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Humsquatch / Pups Save A Flying Disc Fling

Travelling Travis yelps for help when he finds a mysterious creature in trouble. The PAW Patrol heads to Foggy Bottom to save a Humsquatch!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Squirrels / Pups Save A Roo

The PAW Patrol is on a roll when squirrels stash acorns in Alex's treehouse causing it to fall onto Daring Danny's skateboard!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 19 - Pups Save The White Wolf / Pups Save A Wrong-Way Explorer

22 mins

S6 Ep. 17 - Pups Save The Bears / Pups Save A Farmerless Farm

Bears are asleep all over town! The PAW Patrol must work quietly to save the bears and return them to their cave.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Balloon Pups / Pups Save The Spider Spies

Giant balloons floated away from a parade and it's up to the pups to save the pup balloons, the parade and Mayor Humdinger!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Bat Family / Pups Save A Mud Monster

A rockslide traps a bat family inside their cave, so the Pups have to free them! The bats search for a new home leads to problems in town though!

Season 6