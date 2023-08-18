Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 15

Episodes
S6 Ep. 18 - Mighty Pups, Super Paws: Pups And The Big Twin Trick / Pups Save The Mega Mayor
The Ladybird is up to her old tricks again, but this time the Mighty Twins have a super trick of their own!
S6 Ep. 17 - Pups Save The Bears / Pups Save A Farmerless Farm
Bears are asleep all over town! The PAW Patrol must work quietly to save the bears and return them to their cave.
S6 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Balloon Pups / Pups Save The Spider Spies
Giant balloons floated away from a parade and it's up to the pups to save the pup balloons, the parade and Mayor Humdinger!
S6 Ep. 15 - Mighty Pups: Pups Save A Giant Chicken / Mighty Pups: Pups Stop Harold's Deep Freeze
The Ladybird is back and Chickaletta has super powers! The Mighty Twins join the Mighty Pups to save a Giant Chicken and the town.
S6 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Bat Family / Pups Save A Mud Monster
A rockslide traps a bat family inside their cave, so the Pups have to free them! The bats search for a new home leads to problems in town though!
S6 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Freaky Pup-Day / Pups Save A Runaway Mayor
Chase and Chickaletta switch bodies and must learn to work together to return Cap'n Turbot's boat to the bay.