Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 11

S6 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Land Pirates / Pups Save The Birdwatching Turbots
Pirates Alex, Julia, Julius and Chick-ARR-letta, are sent sailing into the desert and got lost! It's up to the PAW Patrol to save these Land pirates.
S6 Ep. 2 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Stop A Meltdown / Pups And The Mystery Of The Missing Cellphones
It's a hot day in Adventure Bay and things are melting! The pups will need afire-pup power to cool things down.
S6 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Manatee / Pups Save Breakfast
Farmer Al and Farmer Yumi need help from the PAW Patrol to a get a manatee to the swamp.
S6 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Jungle Penguins / Pups Save A Freighter
An ice floe carrying three penguins lands in the jungle. Now the pups must get them back to their frosty home.
S6 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Bedtime / Pups Save Chickaletta's Egg
The Turbots are trapped somewhere in the jungle. They tried to call the Paw Patrol, but their phone cut out!
S6 Ep. 7 - Pups Save Gustavo's Guitar / Pups Save The Yoga Goats
Gustavo Goodway's guitar is missing. The pups need to find it before tonight's campfire concert!
S6 Ep. 24 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Pups Stop A Big Bad Bot / Mighty Pups Versus The Dome
When Harold Humdinger uses a giant robot to take Adventure Bay and make his own town, the Mighty Pups have to save the day!