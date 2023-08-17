Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 11

Episodes
S6 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Freaky Pup-Day / Pups Save A Runaway Mayor
Chase and Chickaletta switch bodies and must learn to work together to return Cap'n Turbot's boat to the bay.
S6 Ep. 12 - Mighty Pups: Pups And The Mighty Twins
Super-bandit, Ladybird, shrieks havoc in Adventure Bay taking all of the town's treasures - including Mayor Goodway!
S6 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Land Pirates / Pups Save The Birdwatching Turbots
Pirates Alex, Julia, Julius and Chick-ARR-letta, are sent sailing into the desert and got lost! It's up to the PAW Patrol to save these Land pirates.
S6 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Manatee / Pups Save Breakfast
Farmer Al and Farmer Yumi need help from the PAW Patrol to a get a manatee to the swamp.
S6 Ep. 9 - Mighty Pups: When Super Kitties Attack
The Kitty Catastrophe crew gets super powers and now those little kittens are causing big problems all over town!
S6 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Bedtime / Pups Save Chickaletta's Egg
The Turbots are trapped somewhere in the jungle. They tried to call the Paw Patrol, but their phone cut out!