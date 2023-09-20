Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 10

Episodes
S6 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Manatee / Pups Save Breakfast
Farmer Al and Farmer Yumi need help from the PAW Patrol to a get a manatee to the swamp.
S6 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Jungle Penguins / Pups Save A Freighter
An ice floe carrying three penguins lands in the jungle. Now the pups must get them back to their frosty home.
S6 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Bedtime / Pups Save Chickaletta's Egg
The Turbots are trapped somewhere in the jungle. They tried to call the Paw Patrol, but their phone cut out!
S6 Ep. 7 - Pups Save Gustavo's Guitar / Pups Save The Yoga Goats
Gustavo Goodway's guitar is missing. The pups need to find it before tonight's campfire concert!
S6 Ep. 24 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Pups Stop A Big Bad Bot / Mighty Pups Versus The Dome
When Harold Humdinger uses a giant robot to take Adventure Bay and make his own town, the Mighty Pups have to save the day!
S6 Ep. 6 - Pups And The Stinky Bubble Trouble / Pups Save The Baby Ostriches
What's that smell" A strange odour is chasing the jungle animals away from their homes.
S6 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Melon Festival / Pups Save A Cow
Mayor Humdinger's plan to win the giant melon contest goes off the rails when his "melon" bounces away, causing chaos all over town!