Paw Patrol - S6 Ep. 20

Episodes
S6 Ep. 26 - Pups Save A Tour Bus / Pups Save Midnight At The Museum
Mayor Humdinger's tour bus goes out of control when he tries to bring tourists to Foggy Bottom! PAW Patrol to the rescue!
S6 Ep. 25 - Pups Save The Opening Ceremonies / Pups Save The Adventure Bay Games
Marshall leads the pups when an underground fire threatens the Opening Ceremonies in this Ultimate Fire Rescue.
S6 Ep. 24 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Pups Stop A Big Bad Bot / Mighty Pups Versus The Dome
When Harold Humdinger uses a giant robot to take Adventure Bay and make his own town, the Mighty Pups have to save the day!
S6 Ep. 23 - Pups Rescue A Rescuer / Pups Save The Phantom Of The Frog Pond
Mayor Goodway tries to help the PAW Patrol rescue Danny, but the pups end up having to rescue the rescuer, too!
S6 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Humsquatch / Pups Save A Flying Disc Fling
Travelling Travis yelps for help when he finds a mysterious creature in trouble. The PAW Patrol heads to Foggy Bottom to save a Humsquatch!
S6 Ep. 21 - Mighty Pups, Charged Up: Mighty Pups Versus The Copycat
The Mighty Pups get charged up to take on new super-baddie, The Copycat. It'll take all new powers and gear to take down their most formidable foe to date.
S6 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Squirrels / Pups Save A Roo
The PAW Patrol is on a roll when squirrels stash acorns in Alex's treehouse causing it to fall onto Daring Danny's skateboard!