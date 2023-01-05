Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 9
G | Kids

After Sid Swashbuckle the pirate and Arrby the pirate pup steal the Sea Patroller, Ryder uses the lighthouse to project a fake ship out at sea and trick Sid and Arrby into returning their boat.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Ace's Birthday Surprise / Pups Save A Tower Of Pizza

Rocky and the pups fix an old car to make it new as a birthday gift for Skye's idol, Ace Sorensen, but Mayor Humdinger plan's to steal it. The PAW Patrol help's with the world's highest pizza tower.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 25 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Runaway Stargazer

The pups build an observatory to view an upcoming comet. After the observatory rolls out of control, Rubble and the pups help repair the buildings it destroys.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pluck-O-Matic / Pups Save A Mascot

Rocky must shut down the farm's out-of-control corn harvester machine. The Adventure Bay cheer team, led by Mayor Goodway and Francois, is joined by the newcomer, Danny, but he is taken away by eagles

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Frozen Camp Out / Pups Save The Fizzy Pickles

Cap'n Turbot brings the Porters to Sunny Slope Island for a camp-out, but the next day, snow falls on to the island. An over-pressurized pickle jar pops and knocks Cap'n Turbot's.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 22 - Pups Rescue Thanksgiving / Pups Save A Windy Bay

An inflatable turkey for Adventure Bay's Thanksgiving feast flies away. Zuma competes in Adventure Bay's windsurfing race with Mayor Goodway, Katie, Daring Danny X, and Mayor Humdinger.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Cuckoo Clock / Pups Save MS. Marjorie's House

Cap'n Turbot and Francois inadvertently send snowballs heading towards a precious cuckoo clock. The pups investigate after mysterious holes appear across Ms. Marjorie's yard.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 20 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Swamp Monster / Ultimate Rescue: Pups And The Hidden Golden Bones

Cap'n Turbot and Francois lead Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius on a swamp tour, until they spot a catfish in trouble. The pups investigate loud noises coming from underneath Adventure Bay.

Season 5