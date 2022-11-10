Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 7

S5 Ep. 3 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Sunken Sloop / Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Wiggly Whale

Pirate Sid Swashbuckle and his puppy named Arrby try to steal treasure from a submerged ship in the bay. Cap'n Turbot and Francois are chased by an unhappy whale with driftwood stuck in its teeth.