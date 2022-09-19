Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 7
Skye uses her super-sonic wings to find out where a group of butterflies is coming from. The PAW Patrol investigates the disappearance of Adventure Bay's Chickaletta statue.

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

S5 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Trick-Or-Treaters / Pups Save An Out Of Control Mini Patrol

A giant robotic spider steals all of the candy for Adventure Bay's Halloween celebration. Marshall, Chase, and Zuma work together to slow an out-of-control three-wheeler.

S5 Ep. 15 - Rocky Saves Himself / Pups And The Mystery Of The Driverless Snow Cat

Rocky's tugboat is stolen by Mayor Humdinger's kittens, leaving him stranded on an island full of scrap items. The PAW Patrol tracks down Everest's snowcat after it drives off by itself.

S5 Ep. 14 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Tigers

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' search for a rare tiger species goes awry when the two scientists fall deep into a lava cave.

S5 Ep. 13 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Tilly Turbot / Pups Save An Upset Elephant

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' constant bickering ruins their grandmother's visit. Tracker tries to determine the source of a mysterious rumble heard in the forest.

S5 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Snowshoeing Goodways / Pups Save A Duck Pond

Everest calls the other pups to help search for the Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius. The PAW Patrol discovers that someone has drained the local duck pond.

S5 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Pawpaws / Pups Save A Popped Top

Tracker and the PAW Patrol make juice from mountain papayas, also called "pawpaws". Rocky builds a scarecrow to stop a flock of hungry crows from eating a crop of corn.

S5 Ep. 9 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save The Pirated Sea Patroller

After Sid Swashbuckle the pirate and Arrby the pirate pup steal the Sea Patroller, Ryder uses the lighthouse to project a fake ship out at sea and trick Sid and Arrby into returning their boat.

Season 5