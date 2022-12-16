Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 6

Episodes
S5 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Butterflies / Pups Save An Underground Chicken
Skye uses her super-sonic wings to find out where a group of butterflies is coming from. The PAW Patrol investigates the disappearance of Adventure Bay's Chickaletta statue.
S5 Ep. 6 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save The Flying Diving Bell / Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Soggy Farm
Cap'n Turbot and Francois use their diving bell to detect a newly-formed submarine volcano that is about to erupt. The pups investigate a flooded farm and discover that a storm drain has been blocked.
S5 Ep. 5 - Pups Save An Extreme Lunch / Pups Save A Cat Burglar
Daring Danny X is performing a new stunt! He is harnessed over a canyon eating an Extreme Lunch when the wind blows him upside down! It's Pie Swap Day in Adventure Bay!
S5 Ep. 4 - Pups Save A High-Flying Skye / Pups Go For The Gold
During a hurricane, a blackout hits Adventure Bay while Skye is in the middle of a mission. Rubble sets up a barricade to stop an out-of-control mine cart with Otis Goodway's huge piece of gold.
S5 Ep. 3 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Sunken Sloop / Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Wiggly Whale
Pirate Sid Swashbuckle and his puppy named Arrby try to steal treasure from a submerged ship in the bay. Cap'n Turbot and Francois are chased by an unhappy whale with driftwood stuck in its teeth.
S5 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Big Paw / Pups Save The Hum-Mover
Tracker and Skye investigate the disappearance of a golden relic. Rocky builds a transportation system for Mayor Goodway's arch rival, Mayor Humdinger.