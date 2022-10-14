Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Pirate Sid Swashbuckle and his puppy named Arrby try to steal treasure from a submerged ship in the bay. Cap'n Turbot and Francois are chased by an unhappy whale with driftwood stuck in its teeth.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 3 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Sunken Sloop / Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Wiggly Whale

22 mins

S5 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Big Paw / Pups Save The Hum-Mover

Tracker and Skye investigate the disappearance of a golden relic. Rocky builds a transportation system for Mayor Goodway's arch rival, Mayor Humdinger.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Kitty Rescue Crew / Pups Save An Ostrich

The Kitten Catastrophe Crew tries to upstage the PAW Patrol by creating their own rescue missions. Cap'n Turbot brings an ostrich named Oscar to Adventure Bay, and is soon adopted by the Wingnuts.

Season 5