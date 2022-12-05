Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 26

Episodes
S5 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Ace's Birthday Surprise / Pups Save A Tower Of Pizza
Rocky and the pups fix an old car to make it new as a birthday gift for Skye's idol, Ace Sorensen, but Mayor Humdinger plan's to steal it. The PAW Patrol help's with the world's highest pizza tower.
S5 Ep. 25 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Runaway Stargazer
The pups build an observatory to view an upcoming comet. After the observatory rolls out of control, Rubble and the pups help repair the buildings it destroys.
S5 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pluck-O-Matic / Pups Save A Mascot
Rocky must shut down the farm's out-of-control corn harvester machine. The Adventure Bay cheer team, led by Mayor Goodway and Francois, is joined by the newcomer, Danny, but he is taken away by eagles
S5 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Frozen Camp Out / Pups Save The Fizzy Pickles
Cap'n Turbot brings the Porters to Sunny Slope Island for a camp-out, but the next day, snow falls on to the island. An over-pressurized pickle jar pops and knocks Cap'n Turbot's.
S5 Ep. 22 - Pups Rescue Thanksgiving / Pups Save A Windy Bay
An inflatable turkey for Adventure Bay's Thanksgiving feast flies away. Zuma competes in Adventure Bay's windsurfing race with Mayor Goodway, Katie, Daring Danny X, and Mayor Humdinger.
S5 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Cuckoo Clock / Pups Save MS. Marjorie's House
Cap'n Turbot and Francois inadvertently send snowballs heading towards a precious cuckoo clock. The pups investigate after mysterious holes appear across Ms. Marjorie's yard.