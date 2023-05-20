Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 25
G | Kids

The pups build an observatory to view an upcoming comet. After the observatory rolls out of control, Rubble and the pups help repair the buildings it destroys.

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

22 mins

S5 Ep. 25 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Runaway Stargazer

The pups build an observatory to view an upcoming comet. After the observatory rolls out of control, Rubble and the pups help repair the buildings it destroys.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 20 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Swamp Monster / Ultimate Rescue: Pups And The Hidden Golden Bones

Cap'n Turbot and Francois lead Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius on a swamp tour, until they spot a catfish in trouble. The pups investigate loud noises coming from underneath Adventure Bay.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 17 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Movie Monster

Marshall works as the "safety pup" for Adventure Bay's new film, starring Francois as a superhero who fights a robot monster.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 14 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Tigers

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' search for a rare tiger species goes awry when the two scientists fall deep into a lava cave.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Ace's Birthday Surprise / Pups Save A Tower Of Pizza

Rocky and the pups fix an old car to make it new as a birthday gift for Skye's idol, Ace Sorensen, but Mayor Humdinger plan's to steal it. The PAW Patrol help's with the world's highest pizza tower.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pluck-O-Matic / Pups Save A Mascot

Rocky must shut down the farm's out-of-control corn harvester machine. The Adventure Bay cheer team, led by Mayor Goodway and Francois, is joined by the newcomer, Danny, but he is taken away by eagles

22 mins

S5 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Frozen Camp Out / Pups Save The Fizzy Pickles

Cap'n Turbot brings the Porters to Sunny Slope Island for a camp-out, but the next day, snow falls on to the island. An over-pressurized pickle jar pops and knocks Cap'n Turbot's.

Season 5