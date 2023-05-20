Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 25

Episodes
S5 Ep. 25 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Runaway Stargazer
The pups build an observatory to view an upcoming comet. After the observatory rolls out of control, Rubble and the pups help repair the buildings it destroys.
S5 Ep. 20 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Swamp Monster / Ultimate Rescue: Pups And The Hidden Golden Bones
Cap'n Turbot and Francois lead Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius on a swamp tour, until they spot a catfish in trouble. The pups investigate loud noises coming from underneath Adventure Bay.
S5 Ep. 17 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Movie Monster
Marshall works as the "safety pup" for Adventure Bay's new film, starring Francois as a superhero who fights a robot monster.
S5 Ep. 14 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Tigers
Cap'n Turbot and Francois' search for a rare tiger species goes awry when the two scientists fall deep into a lava cave.
S5 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Ace's Birthday Surprise / Pups Save A Tower Of Pizza
Rocky and the pups fix an old car to make it new as a birthday gift for Skye's idol, Ace Sorensen, but Mayor Humdinger plan's to steal it. The PAW Patrol help's with the world's highest pizza tower.
S5 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pluck-O-Matic / Pups Save A Mascot
Rocky must shut down the farm's out-of-control corn harvester machine. The Adventure Bay cheer team, led by Mayor Goodway and Francois, is joined by the newcomer, Danny, but he is taken away by eagles