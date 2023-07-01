Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 23
G | Kids

Cap'n Turbot brings the Porters to Sunny Slope Island for a camp-out, but the next day, snow falls on to the island. An over-pressurized pickle jar pops and knocks Cap'n Turbot's.

Episodes
Episodes

22 mins

S5 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pluck-O-Matic / Pups Save A Mascot

Rocky must shut down the farm's out-of-control corn harvester machine. The Adventure Bay cheer team, led by Mayor Goodway and Francois, is joined by the newcomer, Danny, but he is taken away by eagles

22 mins

22 mins

S5 Ep. 22 - Pups Rescue Thanksgiving / Pups Save A Windy Bay

An inflatable turkey for Adventure Bay's Thanksgiving feast flies away. Zuma competes in Adventure Bay's windsurfing race with Mayor Goodway, Katie, Daring Danny X, and Mayor Humdinger.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Cuckoo Clock / Pups Save MS. Marjorie's House

Cap'n Turbot and Francois inadvertently send snowballs heading towards a precious cuckoo clock. The pups investigate after mysterious holes appear across Ms. Marjorie's yard.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 18 - Mission Paw: Pups Save A Royal Concert / Mission Paw: Pups Save The Princess' Pals

Sweetie tries to take over the Princess of Barkingburg's rock-and-roll concert in Barkingburg. Sweetie causes confusion after she let a group of animals free in Barkingburg Castle.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 15 - Rocky Saves Himself / Pups And The Mystery Of The Driverless Snow Cat

Rocky's tugboat is stolen by Mayor Humdinger's kittens, leaving him stranded on an island full of scrap items. The PAW Patrol tracks down Everest's snowcat after it drives off by itself.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 14 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Tigers

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' search for a rare tiger species goes awry when the two scientists fall deep into a lava cave.

Season 5