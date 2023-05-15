Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 23

Episodes
S5 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Frozen Camp Out / Pups Save The Fizzy Pickles
Cap'n Turbot brings the Porters to Sunny Slope Island for a camp-out, but the next day, snow falls on to the island. An over-pressurized pickle jar pops and knocks Cap'n Turbot's.
S5 Ep. 22 - Pups Rescue Thanksgiving / Pups Save A Windy Bay
An inflatable turkey for Adventure Bay's Thanksgiving feast flies away. Zuma competes in Adventure Bay's windsurfing race with Mayor Goodway, Katie, Daring Danny X, and Mayor Humdinger.
S5 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Cuckoo Clock / Pups Save MS. Marjorie's House
Cap'n Turbot and Francois inadvertently send snowballs heading towards a precious cuckoo clock. The pups investigate after mysterious holes appear across Ms. Marjorie's yard.
S5 Ep. 19 - Pups And The Werepuppy / Pups Save A Sleepwalking Mayor
When Rocky goes missing, Cap'n Turbot and Francois spot a werepuppy's shadow while stargazing. The team takes the PAW Patroller to a ranch to help Mayor Goodway learn to ride a horse.
S5 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Trick-Or-Treaters / Pups Save An Out Of Control Mini Patrol
A giant robotic spider steals all of the candy for Adventure Bay's Halloween celebration. Marshall, Chase, and Zuma work together to slow an out-of-control three-wheeler.
S5 Ep. 15 - Rocky Saves Himself / Pups And The Mystery Of The Driverless Snow Cat
Rocky's tugboat is stolen by Mayor Humdinger's kittens, leaving him stranded on an island full of scrap items. The PAW Patrol tracks down Everest's snowcat after it drives off by itself.