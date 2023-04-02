Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 23
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Cap'n Turbot brings the Porters to Sunny Slope Island for a camp-out, but the next day, snow falls on to the island. An over-pressurized pickle jar pops and knocks Cap'n Turbot's.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Frozen Camp Out / Pups Save The Fizzy Pickles

Cap'n Turbot brings the Porters to Sunny Slope Island for a camp-out, but the next day, snow falls on to the island. An over-pressurized pickle jar pops and knocks Cap'n Turbot's.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 22 - Pups Rescue Thanksgiving / Pups Save A Windy Bay

An inflatable turkey for Adventure Bay's Thanksgiving feast flies away. Zuma competes in Adventure Bay's windsurfing race with Mayor Goodway, Katie, Daring Danny X, and Mayor Humdinger.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Cuckoo Clock / Pups Save MS. Marjorie's House

Cap'n Turbot and Francois inadvertently send snowballs heading towards a precious cuckoo clock. The pups investigate after mysterious holes appear across Ms. Marjorie's yard.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 20 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Swamp Monster / Ultimate Rescue: Pups And The Hidden Golden Bones

Cap'n Turbot and Francois lead Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius on a swamp tour, until they spot a catfish in trouble. The pups investigate loud noises coming from underneath Adventure Bay.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 17 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Movie Monster

Marshall works as the "safety pup" for Adventure Bay's new film, starring Francois as a superhero who fights a robot monster.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Trick-Or-Treaters / Pups Save An Out Of Control Mini Patrol

A giant robotic spider steals all of the candy for Adventure Bay's Halloween celebration. Marshall, Chase, and Zuma work together to slow an out-of-control three-wheeler.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 15 - Rocky Saves Himself / Pups And The Mystery Of The Driverless Snow Cat

Rocky's tugboat is stolen by Mayor Humdinger's kittens, leaving him stranded on an island full of scrap items. The PAW Patrol tracks down Everest's snowcat after it drives off by itself.

Season 5