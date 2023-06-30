Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 22
G | Kids

An inflatable turkey for Adventure Bay's Thanksgiving feast flies away. Zuma competes in Adventure Bay's windsurfing race with Mayor Goodway, Katie, Daring Danny X, and Mayor Humdinger.

Episodes
Episodes

22 mins

S5 Ep. 22 - Pups Rescue Thanksgiving / Pups Save A Windy Bay

22 mins

S5 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Cuckoo Clock / Pups Save MS. Marjorie's House

Cap'n Turbot and Francois inadvertently send snowballs heading towards a precious cuckoo clock. The pups investigate after mysterious holes appear across Ms. Marjorie's yard.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 18 - Mission Paw: Pups Save A Royal Concert / Mission Paw: Pups Save The Princess' Pals

Sweetie tries to take over the Princess of Barkingburg's rock-and-roll concert in Barkingburg. Sweetie causes confusion after she let a group of animals free in Barkingburg Castle.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 15 - Rocky Saves Himself / Pups And The Mystery Of The Driverless Snow Cat

Rocky's tugboat is stolen by Mayor Humdinger's kittens, leaving him stranded on an island full of scrap items. The PAW Patrol tracks down Everest's snowcat after it drives off by itself.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 14 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Tigers

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' search for a rare tiger species goes awry when the two scientists fall deep into a lava cave.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 13 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Tilly Turbot / Pups Save An Upset Elephant

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' constant bickering ruins their grandmother's visit. Tracker tries to determine the source of a mysterious rumble heard in the forest.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Snowshoeing Goodways / Pups Save A Duck Pond

Everest calls the other pups to help search for the Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius. The PAW Patrol discovers that someone has drained the local duck pond.

Season 5