Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 22

Episodes
S5 Ep. 22 - Pups Rescue Thanksgiving / Pups Save A Windy Bay
An inflatable turkey for Adventure Bay's Thanksgiving feast flies away. Zuma competes in Adventure Bay's windsurfing race with Mayor Goodway, Katie, Daring Danny X, and Mayor Humdinger.
S5 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Cuckoo Clock / Pups Save MS. Marjorie's House
Cap'n Turbot and Francois inadvertently send snowballs heading towards a precious cuckoo clock. The pups investigate after mysterious holes appear across Ms. Marjorie's yard.
S5 Ep. 18 - Mission Paw: Pups Save A Royal Concert / Mission Paw: Pups Save The Princess' Pals
Sweetie tries to take over the Princess of Barkingburg's rock-and-roll concert in Barkingburg. Sweetie causes confusion after she let a group of animals free in Barkingburg Castle.
S5 Ep. 15 - Rocky Saves Himself / Pups And The Mystery Of The Driverless Snow Cat
Rocky's tugboat is stolen by Mayor Humdinger's kittens, leaving him stranded on an island full of scrap items. The PAW Patrol tracks down Everest's snowcat after it drives off by itself.
S5 Ep. 14 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Tigers
Cap'n Turbot and Francois' search for a rare tiger species goes awry when the two scientists fall deep into a lava cave.
S5 Ep. 13 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Tilly Turbot / Pups Save An Upset Elephant
Cap'n Turbot and Francois' constant bickering ruins their grandmother's visit. Tracker tries to determine the source of a mysterious rumble heard in the forest.