Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 22
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

An inflatable turkey for Adventure Bay's Thanksgiving feast flies away. Zuma competes in Adventure Bay's windsurfing race with Mayor Goodway, Katie, Daring Danny X, and Mayor Humdinger.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 22 - Pups Rescue Thanksgiving / Pups Save A Windy Bay

An inflatable turkey for Adventure Bay's Thanksgiving feast flies away. Zuma competes in Adventure Bay's windsurfing race with Mayor Goodway, Katie, Daring Danny X, and Mayor Humdinger.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Cuckoo Clock / Pups Save MS. Marjorie's House

Cap'n Turbot and Francois inadvertently send snowballs heading towards a precious cuckoo clock. The pups investigate after mysterious holes appear across Ms. Marjorie's yard.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 20 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Swamp Monster / Ultimate Rescue: Pups And The Hidden Golden Bones

Cap'n Turbot and Francois lead Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius on a swamp tour, until they spot a catfish in trouble. The pups investigate loud noises coming from underneath Adventure Bay.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 19 - Pups And The Werepuppy / Pups Save A Sleepwalking Mayor

When Rocky goes missing, Cap'n Turbot and Francois spot a werepuppy's shadow while stargazing. The team takes the PAW Patroller to a ranch to help Mayor Goodway learn to ride a horse.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 18 - Mission Paw: Pups Save A Royal Concert / Mission Paw: Pups Save The Princess' Pals

Sweetie tries to take over the Princess of Barkingburg's rock-and-roll concert in Barkingburg. Sweetie causes confusion after she let a group of animals free in Barkingburg Castle.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 17 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Movie Monster

Marshall works as the "safety pup" for Adventure Bay's new film, starring Francois as a superhero who fights a robot monster.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Trick-Or-Treaters / Pups Save An Out Of Control Mini Patrol

A giant robotic spider steals all of the candy for Adventure Bay's Halloween celebration. Marshall, Chase, and Zuma work together to slow an out-of-control three-wheeler.

Season 5