Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 21

Episodes
S5 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Cuckoo Clock / Pups Save MS. Marjorie's House
Cap'n Turbot and Francois inadvertently send snowballs heading towards a precious cuckoo clock. The pups investigate after mysterious holes appear across Ms. Marjorie's yard.
S5 Ep. 20 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Swamp Monster / Ultimate Rescue: Pups And The Hidden Golden Bones
Cap'n Turbot and Francois lead Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius on a swamp tour, until they spot a catfish in trouble. The pups investigate loud noises coming from underneath Adventure Bay.
S5 Ep. 19 - Pups And The Werepuppy / Pups Save A Sleepwalking Mayor
When Rocky goes missing, Cap'n Turbot and Francois spot a werepuppy's shadow while stargazing. The team takes the PAW Patroller to a ranch to help Mayor Goodway learn to ride a horse.
S5 Ep. 18 - Mission Paw: Pups Save A Royal Concert / Mission Paw: Pups Save The Princess' Pals
Sweetie tries to take over the Princess of Barkingburg's rock-and-roll concert in Barkingburg. Sweetie causes confusion after she let a group of animals free in Barkingburg Castle.
S5 Ep. 17 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Movie Monster
Marshall works as the "safety pup" for Adventure Bay's new film, starring Francois as a superhero who fights a robot monster.
S5 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Trick-Or-Treaters / Pups Save An Out Of Control Mini Patrol
A giant robotic spider steals all of the candy for Adventure Bay's Halloween celebration. Marshall, Chase, and Zuma work together to slow an out-of-control three-wheeler.